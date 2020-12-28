In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for December 28th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 28th:
Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP - Free Report) : This holding company for Independent Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.31%, compared with the industry average of 2.87%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.84%.
DCP Midstream, LP (DCP - Free Report) : This owner and operator of midstream energy assets in the United States has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.28%, compared with the industry average of 7.39%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.68%.
Associated Banc-Corp (ASB - Free Report) : This bank holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.23%, compared with the industry average of 2.87%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.88%.
