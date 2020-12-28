Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for December 28th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 28th:

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM - Free Report) : This provider of fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

Sprouts Farmers Market has a PEG ratio of 0.97, compared with 2.39 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS - Free Report) : This manufacturer and installer of architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30% over the last 60 days.

Tecnoglass' has a PEG ratio of 0.45, compared with 1.14 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI - Free Report) : This seller of new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.

Group 1 Automotive has a PEG ratio of 0.82, compared with 1.14 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

