Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for December 30th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 30th:
Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC - Free Report) : This acquirer and manager of mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.99%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 10.93%.
Citigroup Inc. (C - Free Report) : This diversified financial services holding company, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.35%, compared with the industry average of 3.15%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.06%.
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM - Free Report) : This procurer and transporter of agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.90%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.11%.
BCB Bancorp, Inc. (BCBP - Free Report) : This bank holding company for BCB Community Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.15%, compared with the industry average of 2.25%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.6%.
