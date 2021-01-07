We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 6th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL - Free Report) : This leading supplier of driveline and drivetrain systems has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 81.8% over the last 60 days.
Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (BCC - Free Report) : This company that operates as a wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.8% over the last 60 days.
General Motors Company (GM - Free Report) : This company which is one of the world’s largest automakers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.
LouisianaPacific Corporation (LPX - Free Report) : This leading manufacturer of sustainable, quality engineered wood building materials has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.1% over the last 60 days.
Newell Brands Inc. (NWL - Free Report) : This global manufacturer and marketer of consumer and commercial products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
