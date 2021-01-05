In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI)
Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB)
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc (LL)
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for January 5th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 5th:
Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI - Free Report) : This healthcare solutions company that carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
Owens & Minor, Inc. Price and Consensus
Owens & Minor, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Owens & Minor, Inc. Quote
Owens & Minor has a PEG ratio of 0.28 compared with 3.72 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Owens & Minor, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Owens & Minor, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Owens & Minor, Inc. Quote
Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB - Free Report) : This retailer of athletic-inspired fashion products which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.4% over the last 60 days.
Hibbett Sports, Inc. Price and Consensus
Hibbett Sports, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hibbett Sports, Inc. Quote
Hibbett Sports has a PEG ratio of 0.47, compared with 1.01 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Hibbett Sports, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Hibbett Sports, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Hibbett Sports, Inc. Quote
BG Staffing, Inc. (BGSF - Free Report) : This workforce solutions and placement services provider that carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.
BG Staffing Inc Price and Consensus
BG Staffing Inc price-consensus-chart | BG Staffing Inc Quote
BG Staffing has a PEG ratio of 0.64, compared with 2.09 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
BG Staffing Inc PEG Ratio (TTM)
BG Staffing Inc peg-ratio-ttm | BG Staffing Inc Quote
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (LL - Free Report) : This multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc Price and Consensus
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc price-consensus-chart | Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc Quote
Lumber Liquidators has a PEG ratio of 0.98, compared with 1.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc PEG Ratio (TTM)
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc peg-ratio-ttm | Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc Quote
