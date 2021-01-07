We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for January 7th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 7th:
Jabil Inc. JBL: This provider of manufacturing services and solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 14.6% over the last 60 days.
Jabil, Inc. Price and Consensus
Jabil, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Jabil, Inc. Quote
Jabil has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.50 compared with 12.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Jabil, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Jabil, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Jabil, Inc. Quote
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. SWBI: This designer and manufacturer of firearms has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 34% over the last 60 days.
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. Price and Consensus
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. Quote
Smith & Wesson has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.89 compared with 28.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. Quote
Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY - Free Report) : This provider of residential real estate services has Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 58.6% over the last 60 days.
Realogy Holdings Corp. Price and Consensus
Realogy Holdings Corp. price-consensus-chart | Realogy Holdings Corp. Quote
Realogy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.29 compared with 40.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Realogy Holdings Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)
Realogy Holdings Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | Realogy Holdings Corp. Quote
