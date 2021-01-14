We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 13th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 13th:
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT - Free Report) : This lifestyle retail chain has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.
Boot Barn’s shares gained 40.3% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC - Free Report) : This developer and marketer of rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.
Northern Technologies’ shares gained 26.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
L Brands, Inc. (LB - Free Report) : This specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
L Brands’ shares gained 18.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Magna International Inc. (MGA - Free Report) : This designer, engineer, and manufacturer of components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.
Magna’s shares gained 22.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
