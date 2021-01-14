Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 13th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 13th:

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT - Free Report) : This lifestyle retail chain has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Boot Barn’s shares gained 40.3% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC - Free Report) : This developer and marketer of rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Northern Technologies’ shares gained 26.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

L Brands, Inc. (LB - Free Report) : This specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

 

L Brands’ shares gained 18.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Magna International Inc. (MGA - Free Report) : This designer, engineer, and manufacturer of components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Magna’s shares gained 22.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

