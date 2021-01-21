We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 20th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Enova International, Inc. (ENVA - Free Report) : This provider of online financial services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.
P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (PTSI - Free Report) : This truckload transportation and logistics company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS - Free Report) : This leading metals service center company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.
Foot Locker, Inc. (FL - Free Report) : This retailer of athletic shoes and apparel has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.1% over the last 60 days.
Jabil, Inc. (JBL - Free Report) : This company which is one of the largest global suppliers of electronic manufacturing services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
