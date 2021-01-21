Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for January 20th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Enova International, Inc. (ENVA - Free Report) : This provider of online financial services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (PTSI - Free Report) : This truckload transportation and logistics company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS - Free Report) : This leading metals service center company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.

Foot Locker, Inc. (FL - Free Report) : This retailer of athletic shoes and apparel has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.1% over the last 60 days.

Jabil, Inc. (JBL - Free Report) : This company which is one of the largest global suppliers of electronic manufacturing services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

earnings finance retail transportation