Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for January 20th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 20th:

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX - Free Report) : This telecommunications services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.3% over the last 60 days.

 

América Móvil has a PEG ratio of 0.63 compared with 1.56 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI - Free Report) : This provider of products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

 

PerkinElmer has a PEG ratio of 0.97, compared with 3.42 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS - Free Report) : This provider of wealth management services carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Focus Financial has a PEG ratio of 0.91, compared with 1.78 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH - Free Report) : This specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Sally Beauty has a PEG ratio of 0.24, compared with 1.06 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

