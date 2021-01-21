We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for January 20th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 20th:
América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX - Free Report) : This telecommunications services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.3% over the last 60 days.
América Móvil has a PEG ratio of 0.63 compared with 1.56 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI - Free Report) : This provider of products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.
PerkinElmer has a PEG ratio of 0.97, compared with 3.42 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS - Free Report) : This provider of wealth management services carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.
Focus Financial has a PEG ratio of 0.91, compared with 1.78 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH - Free Report) : This specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.
Sally Beauty has a PEG ratio of 0.24, compared with 1.06 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
