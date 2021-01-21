We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
How Not to Invest in the Signal App
Hey everybody, Dave Bartosiak with Trending Stocks on Zacks.com. Keeping things private in this digital age is harder than ever. Alexa listens in on your whispers. Google Home knows every time you burp. And Facebook stalks your every move like than your Mother-in-Law does on your Facebook (FB - Free Report) page. What if you want to keep your conversations confidential, away from the prying eyes of big tech? Elon Musk had a suggestion for all of us last week. Ditch What’s App and download Signal.
Signal is a messaging app which offers end-to-end encryption for your every day text messages. Elon’s tweet urged users to migrate to Signal. That caused a huge jump in the number of users, consequently causing an outage. A good problem to have for the non-profit that is Signal. Let me say that again, the non-profit organization that runs Signal. That means it is not a publicly traded company.
That didn’t stop some investors from running out there and buying what they thought was Signal, or what even looked like Signal. Take a look at these two names going absolutely bonkers over the last week or so…
Here’s the TL:DR, or in this case, TL:DW as in “Didn’t watch.” Signet Jewelers (SIG - Free Report) is not related to Signal the app. Nor is the OTC stock Signal Advance SIGL, which was at 60 cents before this madness started. Watch the video for more.
