Back to top

How Not to Invest in the Signal App

Read MoreHide Full Article

Hey everybody, Dave Bartosiak with Trending Stocks on Zacks.com. Keeping things private in this digital age is harder than ever. Alexa listens in on your whispers. Google Home knows every time you burp. And Facebook stalks your every move like than your Mother-in-Law does on your Facebook (FB - Free Report) page. What if you want to keep your conversations confidential, away from the prying eyes of big tech? Elon Musk had a suggestion for all of us last week. Ditch What’s App and download Signal.

Signal is a messaging app which offers end-to-end encryption for your every day text messages. Elon’s tweet urged users to migrate to Signal. That caused a huge jump in the number of users, consequently causing an outage. A good problem to have for the non-profit that is Signal. Let me say that again, the non-profit organization that runs Signal. That means it is not a publicly traded company.

That didn’t stop some investors from running out there and buying what they thought was Signal, or what even looked like Signal. Take a look at these two names going absolutely bonkers over the last week or so…

Here’s the TL:DR, or in this case, TL:DW as in “Didn’t watch.” Signet Jewelers (SIG - Free Report) is not related to Signal the app. Nor is the OTC stock Signal Advance SIGL, which was at 60 cents before this madness started. Watch the video for more.

Every time you share this video, somebody sends accidentally sends an offensive image to their Aunt Carol. Follow the author, subscribe to the YouTube channel, tweet @bartosiastics, and come back for all the Trending Stocks on Zacks.com, I’m Dave Bartosiak.

Now See All Our Private Trades                                                                                                                                                             

While today's Zacks Rank #1 new additions are being shared with the public, other trades are hidden from everyone but selected members. Would you like to peek behind the curtain and view them? Starting today, for the next month, you can follow all Zacks' private buys and sells in real time from value to momentum  . . . from stocks under $10 to ETF and option moves . . . from insider trades to companies that are about to report positive earnings surprises (we've called them with 80%+ accuracy). You can even look inside portfolios so exclusive that they are normally closed to new investors. Click here for all Zacks trades >>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) - free report >>

Facebook, Inc. (FB) - free report >>

Published in

communications cybersecurity