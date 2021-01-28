In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) - free report >>
PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI) - free report >>
America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) - free report >>
PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI) - free report >>
America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) - free report >>
Image: Shutterstock
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for January 27th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 27th:
Hologic, Inc. (HOLX - Free Report) : This diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products developer carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.
Hologic, Inc. Price and Consensus
Hologic, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hologic, Inc. Quote
Hologic has a PEG ratio of 0.61 compared with 2.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Hologic, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Hologic, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Hologic, Inc. Quote
PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI - Free Report) : This provider of products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.
PerkinElmer, Inc. Price and Consensus
PerkinElmer, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PerkinElmer, Inc. Quote
PerkinElmer has a PEG ratio of 0.95, compared with 3.54 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
PerkinElmer, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
PerkinElmer, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | PerkinElmer, Inc. Quote
Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB - Free Report) : This retailer of athletic-inspired fashion products carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.
Hibbett Sports, Inc. Price and Consensus
Hibbett Sports, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hibbett Sports, Inc. Quote
Hibbett Sports has a PEG ratio of 0.55, compared with 0.99 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Hibbett Sports, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Hibbett Sports, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Hibbett Sports, Inc. Quote
América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX - Free Report) : This telecommunications services provider carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.
America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Price and Consensus
America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. price-consensus-chart | America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Quote
América Móvil has a PEG ratio of 0.62, compared with 2.56 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. PEG Ratio (TTM)
America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. peg-ratio-ttm | America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021
In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 best buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2021?
Last year's 2020 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +386.8%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.
Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021 today >>