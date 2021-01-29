In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) - free report >>
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) - free report >>
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
The Biden Trades
Investors have been digesting information on the new Presidential administration’s proposals that will impact either stocks or the economy? Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank says something they should consider are the “Biden Trades”.
1. John, what does that mean?
2. What are the actual trades?
3. Where are these evidenced?
4. You wrote recently that one trade that is gripping markets in the early days of 2021 is reflation and is nowhere more evident than in bonds, where U.S. 10-year Treasury yields topped 1.0% on Georgia’s Senate runoff results. What’s the impact of this on the economy here as well as globally?
5. You’ve also outlined five theme from 2020 that you feel are still relevant for investors to watch this year. What are they briefly and do they correlate at all with the Biden Trades?
6. Is there a Biden trade regarding China?
7. Is all of what we’ve discussed what the markets will be moving on for the foreseeable future?
8. You’re watching three bank stocks that are on the move now. They are Square (SQ - Free Report) , Goldman Sachs (GS - Free Report) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM - Free Report) .
Taking a look at issues affecting the markets with our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank. With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.