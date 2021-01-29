Back to top

Image: Bigstock

The Biden Trades

Read MoreHide Full Article

Investors have been digesting information on the new Presidential administration’s proposals that will impact either stocks or the economy? Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank says something they should consider are the “Biden Trades”.

1. John, what does that mean?

2. What are the actual trades?

3. Where are these evidenced?

4. You wrote recently that one trade that is gripping markets in the early days of 2021 is reflation and is nowhere more evident than in bonds, where U.S. 10-year Treasury yields topped 1.0% on Georgia’s Senate runoff results. What’s the impact of this on the economy here as well as globally?

5. You’ve also outlined five theme from 2020 that you feel are still relevant for investors to watch this year. What are they briefly and do they correlate at all with the Biden Trades?

6. Is there a Biden trade regarding China?

7. Is all of what we’ve discussed what the markets will be moving on for the foreseeable future?

8. You’re watching three bank stocks that are on the move now. They are Square (SQ - Free Report) , Goldman Sachs (GS - Free Report) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM - Free Report) .

Taking a look at issues affecting the markets with our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank. With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) - free report >>

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) - free report >>

Square, Inc. (SQ) - free report >>

Published in

economy stock-performance