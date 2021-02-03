We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Bear of the Day: SciPlay (SCPL)
As you can imagine, COVID has been unkind to casino stocks. The industry was at the unfortunate junction of two businesses which were shuddered and suffered greatly. With the broad market recovering off the COVID lows, several casino stocks have hung in there. However, ancillary business which are tied to gaming have still been under pressure. One such company is today’s Bear of the Day.
Today’s Bear of the Day is Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) SciPlay (SCPL - Free Report) . SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms worldwide. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots. Its social casino games include slots-style game play, as well as table games-style game play; and casual games blend slots-style or bingo game play with adventure game features.
The reason for the unfavorable Zacks Rank is negative earnings estimate revisions. Our Zacks Consensus Estimate has been dropping for both the current year and next year. Current year estimates call for 95 cents EPS. That number represents a contraction of 37.91% year-over-year. What is strange for me to see, is revenue growth this year is actually forecast to be 24.59%. I wonder how large that revenue growth number would have to have been in order to see some EPS growth. Some kitchen-sink quarters were no doubt to blame as next year’s EPS growth is forecast at 14.86% on revenue growth of just 1.72%.
SciPlay Corporation Price and Consensus
SciPlay Corporation price-consensus-chart | SciPlay Corporation Quote
The Gaming Industry ranks in the Bottom 11% of our Zacks Industry Rank. While waiting for earnings to tick back up in stocks like SciPlay, investors have a few other names in the same industry to investigate further. Red Rock Resorts (RRR - Free Report) is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) while Full House Resorts (FLL - Free Report) is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Legal Marijuana: An Investor’s Dream
Imagine getting in early on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.
Although marijuana stocks did better as the pandemic took hold than the market as a whole, they’ve been pushed down. This is exactly the right time to get in on selected strong companies at a fraction of their value before COVID struck. Zacks’ Special Report, Marijuana Moneymakers, reveals 10 exciting tickers for urgent consideration.
Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>