Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for February 5th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 5th:
Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.8% over the last 60 days.
Hancock Whitney Corporation Price and Consensus
Hancock Whitney Corporation price-consensus-chart | Hancock Whitney Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.91%, compared with the industry average of 2.11%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.96%.
Hancock Whitney Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
Hancock Whitney Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Hancock Whitney Corporation Quote
Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP - Free Report) : This provider of crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.8% over the last 60 days.
Oasis Midstream Partners LP Price and Consensus
Oasis Midstream Partners LP price-consensus-chart | Oasis Midstream Partners LP Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 14.13%, compared with the industry average of 9.43%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 13.52%.
Oasis Midstream Partners LP Dividend Yield (TTM)
Oasis Midstream Partners LP dividend-yield-ttm | Oasis Midstream Partners LP Quote
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Frost Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.
CullenFrost Bankers, Inc. Price and Consensus
CullenFrost Bankers, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CullenFrost Bankers, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.98%, compared with the industry average of 1.49%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.00%.
CullenFrost Bankers, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
CullenFrost Bankers, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | CullenFrost Bankers, Inc. Quote
The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX - Free Report) : This alternative asset management firm has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.
Blackstone Group IncThe Price and Consensus
Blackstone Group IncThe price-consensus-chart | Blackstone Group IncThe Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.04%, compared with the industry average of 1.56%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.62%.
Blackstone Group IncThe Dividend Yield (TTM)
Blackstone Group IncThe dividend-yield-ttm | Blackstone Group IncThe Quote
