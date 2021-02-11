We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for February 10th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 10th:
Flex Ltd. (FLEX - Free Report) : This company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions and carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.
Flex has a PEG ratio of 0.98 compared with 1.34 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN - Free Report) : This company that develops and commercializes various therapeutic products and carries Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.
Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a PEG ratio of 0.68, compared with 0.87 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL - Free Report) : This company that provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions and carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.4% over the last 60 days.
MaxLinear has a PEG ratio of 0.89, compared with 2.29 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
AECOM (ACM - Free Report) : This company that delivers professional services to program and construction management and carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.
AECOM has a PEG ratio of 0.99, compared with 5.88 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
