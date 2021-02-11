Back to top

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for February 10th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 10th:

Flex Ltd. (FLEX - Free Report) : This company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions and carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Flex has a PEG ratio of 0.98 compared with 1.34 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN - Free Report) : This company that develops and commercializes various therapeutic products and carries Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.

 

Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a PEG ratio of 0.68, compared with 0.87 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL - Free Report) : This company that provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions and carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.4% over the last 60 days.

 

MaxLinear has a PEG ratio of 0.89, compared with 2.29 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

AECOM (ACM - Free Report) : This company that delivers professional services to program and construction management and carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

 

AECOM has a PEG ratio of 0.99, compared with 5.88 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

