Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for February 11th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in designing, developing and supplying a broad range of power semiconductors has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32% over the last 60 days.
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited Price and Consensus
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited price-consensus-chart | Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited Quote
Canon Inc. (CAJ - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of professional and consumer imaging equipment and information systems has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.
Canon, Inc. Price and Consensus
Canon, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Canon, Inc. Quote
Enova International, Inc. (ENVA - Free Report) : This provider of online financial services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.
Enova International, Inc. Price and Consensus
Enova International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Enova International, Inc. Quote
Lennar Corporation (LEN - Free Report) : This leading builder of quality new homes in the most desirable real estate markets across the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.
Lennar Corporation Price and Consensus
Lennar Corporation price-consensus-chart | Lennar Corporation Quote
Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR - Free Report) : This provider of semiconductor packaging and test services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.
Amkor Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus
Amkor Technology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Amkor Technology, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
