Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for February 12th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 12th:
Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF - Free Report) : This company that operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc. and has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 27.3% over the last 60 days.
Summit Financial Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.79, compared with 12.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP - Free Report) : This company that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 20.9% over the last 60 days.
Plains GP Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.21, compared with 13.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Radian Group Inc. (RDN - Free Report) : This company that engages in the mortgage and real estate services business has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.3% over the last 60 days.
Radian Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.75, compared with 10.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Navient Corporation (NAVI - Free Report) : This company that provides education loan management and business processing solutions has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 17.3% over the last 60 days.
Navient Corp. has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.90, compared with 16.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
