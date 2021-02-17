In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 16th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 16th:
Aviat Networks, Inc. (AVNW - Free Report) : This wireless networking products, solutions, and services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.5% over the last 60 days.
Aviat Networks’ shares gained nearly 52% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 4.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Plantronics, Inc. (PLT - Free Report) : This integrated communications and collaborations solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.7% over the last 60 days.
Plantronics’ shares gained 31.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Delta Apparel, Inc. DLA: This activewear and lifestyle apparel products manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25% over the last 60 days.
Delta Apparel’s shares gained 31.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Byline Bancorp, Inc. BY: This bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.5% over the last 60 days.
Byline Bancorp’s shares gained 20.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
