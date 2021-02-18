We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for February 17th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 17th:
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. APAM: This company that is a publicly owned investment manager and carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.2% over the last 60 days.
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Price and Consensus
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. price-consensus-chart | Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Quote
Artisan Partners Asset Management has a PEG ratio of 0.55 compared with 1.12 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Quote
Hologic, Inc. HOLX: This developer, manufacturer, and supplier of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products that carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.5% over the last 60 days.
Hologic, Inc. Price and Consensus
Hologic, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hologic, Inc. Quote
Hologic has a PEG ratio of 0.61, compared with 0.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Hologic, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Hologic, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Hologic, Inc. Quote
Camping World Holdings, Inc. CWH: This company that operates as an outdoor and camping retailer and carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.
Camping World Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus
Camping World Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Camping World Holdings Inc. Quote
Camping World Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.36, compared with 1.19 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Camping World Holdings Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Camping World Holdings Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Camping World Holdings Inc. Quote
RH (RH - Free Report) : This company that operates as a retailer in home furnishings and carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.
RH Price and Consensus
RH price-consensus-chart | RH Quote
RH has a PEG ratio of 0.94, compared with 3.35 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
RH PEG Ratio (TTM)
RH peg-ratio-ttm | RH Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
