New Strong Buy Stocks for February 18th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP - Free Report) : This leading diversified financial services firm has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (BCEI - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.
Cohu, Inc. (COHU - Free Report) : This supplier of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors and thermal sub-systems has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.2% over the last 60 days.
II-VI Incorporated (IIVI - Free Report) : This manufacturer of optical and opto-electronic components, devices and materials for infrared, near-infrared, visible light, x-ray and gamma ray instrumentation has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.
Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO - Free Report) : This provider of technologies and RF solutions for mobile, infrastructure and aerospace/defence applications has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
