Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for February 19th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 19th:

American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB - Free Report) : This company that operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.6% over the last 60 days.

 

American National Bankshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.69%, compared with the industry average of 2.14%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.19%.

 

American National Bankshares, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (BCBP - Free Report) : This company that operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.4% over the last 60 days.

 

BCB Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.26%, compared with the industry average of 2.13%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.61%.

 

BCB Bancorp, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI - Free Report) : This company that operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Financial Institutions, Inc. Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.01%, compared with the industry average of 2.13%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.50%.

 

Financial Institutions, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP - Free Report) : This company that operates as the holding company for Independent Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.4% over the last 60 days.

 

Independent Bank Corporation Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.08%, compared with the industry average of 2.77%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.99%.

 

Independent Bank Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

