Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for February 19th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 19th:
American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB - Free Report) : This company that operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.6% over the last 60 days.
American National Bankshares, Inc. Price and Consensus
American National Bankshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | American National Bankshares, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.69%, compared with the industry average of 2.14%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.19%.
American National Bankshares, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
American National Bankshares, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | American National Bankshares, Inc. Quote
BCB Bancorp, Inc. (BCBP - Free Report) : This company that operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.4% over the last 60 days.
BCB Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus
BCB Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BCB Bancorp, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.26%, compared with the industry average of 2.13%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.61%.
BCB Bancorp, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
BCB Bancorp, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | BCB Bancorp, Inc. Quote
Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI - Free Report) : This company that operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.
Financial Institutions, Inc. Price and Consensus
Financial Institutions, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Financial Institutions, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.01%, compared with the industry average of 2.13%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.50%.
Financial Institutions, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Financial Institutions, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Financial Institutions, Inc. Quote
Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP - Free Report) : This company that operates as the holding company for Independent Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.4% over the last 60 days.
Independent Bank Corporation Price and Consensus
Independent Bank Corporation price-consensus-chart | Independent Bank Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.08%, compared with the industry average of 2.77%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.99%.
Independent Bank Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
Independent Bank Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Independent Bank Corporation Quote
