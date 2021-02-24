Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for February 23rd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Flex Ltd. (FLEX - Free Report) : This designer and manufacturer of consumer electronics for original equipment manufacturers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT - Free Report) : This full-service home furnishings retailer in the Southern and Midwestern regions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.7% over the last 60 days.

Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM - Free Report) : This provider of a wide range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA - Free Report) : This integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.5% over the last 60 days.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC - Free Report) : This manufacturer of motorcycles, ATVs, generators, marine engines, lawn and garden equipment and automobiles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

