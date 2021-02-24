We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Shutterstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for February 23rd
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Flex Ltd. (FLEX - Free Report) : This designer and manufacturer of consumer electronics for original equipment manufacturers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.
Flex Ltd. Price and Consensus
Flex Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Flex Ltd. Quote
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT - Free Report) : This full-service home furnishings retailer in the Southern and Midwestern regions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.7% over the last 60 days.
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. Price and Consensus
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. Quote
Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM - Free Report) : This provider of a wide range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.
Primoris Services Corporation Price and Consensus
Primoris Services Corporation price-consensus-chart | Primoris Services Corporation Quote
Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA - Free Report) : This integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.5% over the last 60 days.
Rush Enterprises, Inc. Price and Consensus
Rush Enterprises, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Rush Enterprises, Inc. Quote
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC - Free Report) : This manufacturer of motorcycles, ATVs, generators, marine engines, lawn and garden equipment and automobiles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Price and Consensus
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential
The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.
Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.
See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>