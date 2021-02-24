We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for February 23rd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 23rd:
Alexander's, Inc. (ALX - Free Report) : This company is a real estate investment trust and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.84%, compared with the industry average of 3.50%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.96%.
West Bancorporation, Inc. (WTBA - Free Report) : This company that operates as the financial holding company for West Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.97%, compared with the industry average of 2.60%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.63%.
Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP - Free Report) : This company that operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co. has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.26%, compared with the industry average of 2.13%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.42%.
Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF - Free Report) : This company that operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc. has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.13%, compared with the industry average of 2.14%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.42%.
