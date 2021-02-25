We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for February 25th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 25th:
Alexander's, Inc. (ALX - Free Report) : This company is a real estate investment trust and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.1% over the last 60 days.
Alexander's, Inc. Price and Consensus
Alexander's, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alexander's, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.74%, compared with the industry average of 3.43%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.96%.
Alexander's, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Alexander's, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Alexander's, Inc. Quote
Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI - Free Report) : This company that operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.
Financial Institutions, Inc. Price and Consensus
Financial Institutions, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Financial Institutions, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.78%, compared with the industry average of 2.03%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.50%.
Financial Institutions, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Financial Institutions, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Financial Institutions, Inc. Quote
Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG - Free Report) : This company that operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.7% over the last 60 days.
Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Citizens Financial Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.61%, compared with the industry average of 2.49%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.17%.
Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Citizens Financial Group, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Quote
BCB Bancorp, Inc. (BCBP - Free Report) : This company that operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.4% over the last 60 days.
BCB Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus
BCB Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BCB Bancorp, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.27%, compared with the industry average of 2.03%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.61%.
BCB Bancorp, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
BCB Bancorp, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | BCB Bancorp, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
