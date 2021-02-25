Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for February 25th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 25th:

Alexander's, Inc. (ALX - Free Report) : This company is a real estate investment trust and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.1% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.74%, compared with the industry average of 3.43%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.96%.

 

Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI - Free Report) : This company that operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.78%, compared with the industry average of 2.03%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.50%.

 

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG - Free Report) : This company that operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.7% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.61%, compared with the industry average of 2.49%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.17%.

 

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (BCBP - Free Report) : This company that operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.4% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.27%, compared with the industry average of 2.03%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.61%.

 

