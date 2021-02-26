Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for February 26th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 26th:

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ - Free Report) : This publicly owned investment manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Invesco Ltd. Price and Consensus

Invesco Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Invesco Ltd. Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.67%, compared with the industry average of 1.33%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.16%.

 

Invesco Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Invesco Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | Invesco Ltd. Quote

 

American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB - Free Report) : This company that operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.6% over the last 60 days.

 

American National Bankshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

American National Bankshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | American National Bankshares, Inc. Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.35%, compared with the industry average of 2.13%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.19%.

 

American National Bankshares, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

American National Bankshares, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | American National Bankshares, Inc. Quote

 

Camden National Corporation (CAC - Free Report) : This company that operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Camden National Corporation Price and Consensus

Camden National Corporation price-consensus-chart | Camden National Corporation Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.12%, compared with the industry average of 2.03%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.79%.

 

Camden National Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Camden National Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Camden National Corporation Quote

 

Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT - Free Report) : This company that operates as a multi-bank financial holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.9% over the last 60 days.

 

Fulton Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

Fulton Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | Fulton Financial Corporation Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.19%, compared with the industry average of 2.03%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.09%.

 

Fulton Financial Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Fulton Financial Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Fulton Financial Corporation Quote

 

