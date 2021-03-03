We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for March 2nd
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Rent-A-Center, Inc. (RCII - Free Report) : This company that provides its customers the opportunity to obtain ownership of high-quality, durable products under flexible rental purchase agreements with no long-term obligation, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.6% over the last 60 days.
RentACenter, Inc. Price and Consensus
RentACenter, Inc. price-consensus-chart | RentACenter, Inc. Quote
Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM - Free Report) : This operator of specialty hospitals and outpatient rehabilitation clinics has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.4% over the last 60 days.
Select Medical Holdings Corporation Price and Consensus
Select Medical Holdings Corporation price-consensus-chart | Select Medical Holdings Corporation Quote
UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI - Free Report) : This company that is focussed on construction and retailing wood products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48.9% over the last 60 days.
UFP Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus
UFP Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | UFP Industries, Inc. Quote
L Brands, Inc. (LB - Free Report) : This retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products and accessories, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40.2% over the last 60 days.
L Brands, Inc. Price and Consensus
L Brands, Inc. price-consensus-chart | L Brands, Inc. Quote
Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG - Free Report) : This retailer of jewelry, watches and associated products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Signet Jewelers Limited Price and Consensus
Signet Jewelers Limited price-consensus-chart | Signet Jewelers Limited Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021
In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 best buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2021?
Last year's 2020Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +386.8%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.
AccessZacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021 today >>