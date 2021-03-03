Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for March 2nd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (RCII - Free Report) : This company that provides its customers the opportunity to obtain ownership of high-quality, durable products under flexible rental purchase agreements with no long-term obligation, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.6% over the last 60 days.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM - Free Report) : This operator of specialty hospitals and outpatient rehabilitation clinics has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.4% over the last 60 days.

UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI - Free Report) : This company that is focussed on construction and retailing wood products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48.9% over the last 60 days.

L Brands, Inc. (LB - Free Report) : This retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products and accessories, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40.2% over the last 60 days.

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG - Free Report) : This retailer of jewelry, watches and associated products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

