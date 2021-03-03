Back to top

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for March 2nd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 2nd:

Century Communities, Inc. (CCS - Free Report) : This company that engages in the design, development, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 38.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Century Communities has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.65, compared with 11.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (BCEI - Free Report) : This oil and natural gas company that engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 11.9% over the last 60 days.

 

Bonanza Creek Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.93, compared with 22.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC - Free Report) : This company that operates as a public homebuilder has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Taylor Morrison Home has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.85, compared with 11.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC - Free Report) : This company that engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 19.4% over the last 60 days.

 

M.D.C. Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.52, compared with 11.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

