We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for March 2nd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 2nd:
Century Communities, Inc. (CCS - Free Report) : This company that engages in the design, development, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 38.2% over the last 60 days.
Century Communities, Inc. Price and Consensus
Century Communities, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Century Communities, Inc. Quote
Century Communities has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.65, compared with 11.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Century Communities, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Century Communities, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Century Communities, Inc. Quote
Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (BCEI - Free Report) : This oil and natural gas company that engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 11.9% over the last 60 days.
Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus
Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. Quote
Bonanza Creek Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.93, compared with 22.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. Quote
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC - Free Report) : This company that operates as a public homebuilder has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.5% over the last 60 days.
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation Price and Consensus
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation price-consensus-chart | Taylor Morrison Home Corporation Quote
Taylor Morrison Home has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.85, compared with 11.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Taylor Morrison Home Corporation Quote
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC - Free Report) : This company that engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 19.4% over the last 60 days.
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Quote
M.D.C. Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.52, compared with 11.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021
In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 best buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2021?
Last year's 2020 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +386.8%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.
Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021 today >>