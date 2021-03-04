We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for March 3rd
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 3rd:
Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI - Free Report) : This healthcare solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.6% over the last 60 days.
Owens & Minor, Inc. Price and Consensus
Owens & Minor, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Owens & Minor, Inc. Quote
Owens & Minor has a PEG ratio of 0.24 compared with 4.15 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Owens & Minor, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Owens & Minor, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Owens & Minor, Inc. Quote
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS - Free Report) : This company that provides a range of financial services carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Quote
Goldman Sachs has a PEG ratio of 0.57, compared with 1.42 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Quote
Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV - Free Report) : This company that provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise and carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.
Carriage Services, Inc. Price and Consensus
Carriage Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Carriage Services, Inc. Quote
Carriage Services has a PEG ratio of 0.96, compared with 1.16 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Carriage Services, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Carriage Services, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Carriage Services, Inc. Quote
Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW - Free Report) : This provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions carries a Zacks Rank #2, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.
Arrow Electronics, Inc. Price and Consensus
Arrow Electronics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Arrow Electronics, Inc. Quote
Arrow Electronics has a PEG ratio of 0.64, compared with 0.99 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Arrow Electronics, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Arrow Electronics, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Arrow Electronics, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything
Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.
Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.
See 3 crypto-related stocks now >>