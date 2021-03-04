We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for March 4th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Enova International, Inc. (ENVA - Free Report) : This provider of online financial services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.
Customers Bancorp, Inc. (CUBI - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Customers Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18% over the last 60 days.
Gentherm Incorporated (THRM - Free Report) : This developer and marketer of innovative thermal management technologies for a broad range of heating and cooling and temperature control applications has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.5% over the last 60 days.
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (MOFG - Free Report) : This bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.6% over the last 60 days.
L Brands, Inc. (LB - Free Report) : This retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products and accessories has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40.2% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
