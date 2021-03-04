Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for March 4th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Enova International, Inc. (ENVA - Free Report) : This provider of online financial services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

Enova International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (CUBI - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Customers Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18% over the last 60 days.

Customers Bancorp, Inc Price and Consensus

Gentherm Incorporated (THRM - Free Report) : This developer and marketer of innovative thermal management technologies for a broad range of heating and cooling and temperature control applications has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.5% over the last 60 days.

Gentherm Inc Price and Consensus

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (MOFG - Free Report) : This bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.6% over the last 60 days.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

L Brands, Inc. (LB - Free Report) : This retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products and accessories has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40.2% over the last 60 days.

L Brands, Inc. Price and Consensus

