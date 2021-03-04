In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for March 4th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 4th:
Invesco Ltd. (IVZ - Free Report) : This publicly owned investment manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.59%, compared with the industry average of 1.88%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.16%.
Camden National Corporation (CAC - Free Report) : This company that operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.16%, compared with the industry average of 2.05%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.79%.
BCB Bancorp, Inc. (BCBP - Free Report) : This company that operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.04%, compared with the industry average of 2.05%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.61%.
Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF - Free Report) : This company that operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc. has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.86%, compared with the industry average of 2.16%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.42%.
