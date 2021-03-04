Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for March 4th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 4th:

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ - Free Report) : This publicly owned investment manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Invesco Ltd. Price and Consensus

Invesco Ltd. Price and Consensus

Invesco Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Invesco Ltd. Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.59%, compared with the industry average of 1.88%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.16%.

Invesco Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Invesco Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Invesco Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | Invesco Ltd. Quote

 

Camden National Corporation (CAC - Free Report) : This company that operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Camden National Corporation Price and Consensus

Camden National Corporation Price and Consensus

Camden National Corporation price-consensus-chart | Camden National Corporation Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.16%, compared with the industry average of 2.05%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.79%.

 

Camden National Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Camden National Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Camden National Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Camden National Corporation Quote

 

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (BCBP - Free Report) : This company that operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.4% over the last 60 days.

 

BCB Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

BCB Bancorp, Inc. NJ Price and Consensus

BCB Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BCB Bancorp, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.04%, compared with the industry average of 2.05%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.61%.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

BCB Bancorp, Inc. NJ Dividend Yield (TTM)

BCB Bancorp, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | BCB Bancorp, Inc. Quote

 

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF - Free Report) : This company that operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc. has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Summit Financial Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Summit Financial Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Summit Financial Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Summit Financial Group, Inc. Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.86%, compared with the industry average of 2.16%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.42%.

 

Summit Financial Group, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Summit Financial Group, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Summit Financial Group, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Summit Financial Group, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All                

Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce ""the world's first trillionaires,"" but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.

See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) - free report >>

Camden National Corporation (CAC) - free report >>

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF) - free report >>

BCB Bancorp, Inc. NJ (BCBP) - free report >>

Published in

finance