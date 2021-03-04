We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 4th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 4th:
Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH - Free Report) : This company that engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.2% over the last 60 days.
Textainer Group’s shares gained 49.4% over the last one month against the S&P 500’s decline of 0.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR - Free Report) : This provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.
Amkor Technology’s shares gained 36% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT - Free Report) : This holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.8% over the last 60 days.
Rocket Companies’ shares gained 32.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL - Free Report) : This provide of various banking products and related services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40.2% over the last 60 days.
Western Alliance Bancorp’s shares gained nearly 29% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
