New Strong Buy Stocks for March 5th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
L.B. Foster Company (FSTR - Free Report) : This manufacturer, fabricator and distributor of rail and trackwork, piling, highway products and tubular products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.
Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC - Free Report) : This provider of title insurance and real estate transaction services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.8% over the last 60 days.
TTEC Holdings, Inc. (TTEC - Free Report) : This customer experience technology and services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39% over the last 60 days.
County Bancorp, Inc. (ICBK - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Investors Community Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.3% over the last 60 days.
Civista Bancshares, Inc. (CIVB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Civista Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.1% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
