Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 5th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 5th:
Meridian Corporation (MRBK - Free Report) : This company that operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.5% over the last 60 days.
Meridian Corp.’s shares gained 18.2% over the last one month against S&P 500’s decline of 1.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Korn Ferry (KFY - Free Report) : This company that provides organizational consulting services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 71.6% over the last 60 days.
Korn Ferry’s shares gained 16.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF - Free Report) : This company that operates as a specialty retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.6% over the last 60 days.
Abercrombie & Fitch’s shares gained 7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM - Free Report) : This company that provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.9% over the last 60 days.
Cambium Networks’ shares gained 2.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
