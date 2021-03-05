We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for March 5th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 5th:
Ternium S.A. (TX - Free Report) : This manufacturer and processer of various steel products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 29.8% over the last 60 days.
Ternium has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.87, compared with 5.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Customers Bancorp, Inc. (CUBI - Free Report) : This bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 18% over the last 60 days.
Customers Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.63, compared with 13.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Vale S.A. (VALE - Free Report) : This producer and seller of iron ore and iron ore pellets has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 33.8% over the last 60 days.
Vale has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.66, compared with 7.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (BCEI - Free Report) : This oil and natural gas company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 30.1% over the last 60 days.
Bonanza Creek Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.44, compared with 22.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
