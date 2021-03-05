We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Shutterstock
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for March 5th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 5th:
Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC - Free Report) : This company that designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.
Universal Electronics Inc. Price and Consensus
Universal Electronics Inc. price-consensus-chart | Universal Electronics Inc. Quote
Universal Electronics has a PEG ratio of 0.96 compared with 1.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Universal Electronics Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Universal Electronics Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Universal Electronics Inc. Quote
Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX - Free Report) : This company that develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.6% over the last 60 days.
Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Price and Consensus
Tempur Sealy International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Quote
Tempur Sealy International has a PEG ratio of 0.82, compared with 3.63 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Tempur Sealy International, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Tempur Sealy International, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Quote
Hologic, Inc. (HOLX - Free Report) : This company that develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products and carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.1% over the last 60 days.
Hologic, Inc. Price and Consensus
Hologic, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hologic, Inc. Quote
Hologic has a PEG ratio of 0.53, compared with 3.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Hologic, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Hologic, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Hologic, Inc. Quote
Owens Corning (OC - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials carries a Zacks Rank #2, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16% over the last 60 days.
Owens Corning Price and Consensus
Owens Corning price-consensus-chart | Owens Corning Quote
Owens Corning has a PEG ratio of 0.87, compared with 1.86 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Owens Corning PEG Ratio (TTM)
Owens Corning peg-ratio-ttm | Owens Corning Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
Time to Invest in Legal Marijuana
If you’re looking for big gains, there couldn’t be a better time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion back in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.
After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could be a still greater bonanza for investors. Even before the latest wave of legalization, Zacks Investment Research has recommended pot stocks that have shot up as high as +285.9%
You’re invited to check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.
Today, Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>