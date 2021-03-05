We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for March 5th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 5th:
Costamare Inc. (CMRE - Free Report) : This company that owns and charters containerships has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.07%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.67%.
Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI - Free Report) : This banking and financial services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.60%, compared with the industry average of 2.05%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.50%.
Alexander's, Inc. (ALX - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.44%, compared with the industry average of 3.41%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.96%.
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB - Free Report) : This chemical company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.96%, compared with the industry average of 1.46%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.54%.
