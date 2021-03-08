We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for March 8th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 8th:
Waterstone Financial, Inc. (WSBF - Free Report) : This company that operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.9% over the last 60 days.
Waterstone Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus
Waterstone Financial, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Waterstone Financial, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.87%, compared with the industry average of 2.52%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.57%.
Waterstone Financial, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Waterstone Financial, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Waterstone Financial, Inc. Quote
Canon Inc. (CAJ - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and sells office multifunction devices, plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.5% over the last 60 days.
Canon, Inc. Price and Consensus
Canon, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Canon, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.90%, compared with the industry average of 2.59%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.09%.
Canon, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Canon, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Canon, Inc. Quote
Home Bancorp, Inc. (HBCP - Free Report) : This company that operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.3% over the last 60 days.
Home Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus
Home Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Home Bancorp, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.52%, compared with the industry average of 2.16%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.00%.
Home Bancorp, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Home Bancorp, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Home Bancorp, Inc. Quote
Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG - Free Report) : This asset management holding entity has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.5% over the last 60 days.
Janus Henderson Group plc Price and Consensus
Janus Henderson Group plc price-consensus-chart | Janus Henderson Group plc Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.82%, compared with the industry average of 1.88%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.83%.
Janus Henderson Group plc Dividend Yield (TTM)
Janus Henderson Group plc dividend-yield-ttm | Janus Henderson Group plc Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double”
From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.
You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it’s poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.
Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>