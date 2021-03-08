We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 8th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 8th:
Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC - Free Report) : This independent oil and gas company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.
Penn Virginia Corp’s shares gained 65.7% over the last one month against the S&P 500’s decline of 1.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Matador Resources Company (MTDR - Free Report) : This independent energy company that engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Matador Resources’ shares gained 46.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
The Community Financial Corporation (TCFC - Free Report) : This provider of commercial and retail banking services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.6% over the last 60 days.
Community Financial Corp’ shares gained 33.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Criteo S.A. (CRTO - Free Report) : This provider of advertising platform for the open Internet has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.1% over the last 60 days.
Criteo’s shares gained 26.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
