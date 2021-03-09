We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for March 9th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 9th:
Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP - Free Report) : This provider of servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 50% over the last 60 days.
Mr. Cooper Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.81, compared with 16.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Ternium S.A. (TX - Free Report) : This manufacturer and processer of various steel products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 29.8% over the last 60 days.
Ternium has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.99, compared with 5.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Cowen Inc. (COWN - Free Report) : This provider of investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 48.2% over the last 60 days.
Cowen has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.85, compared with 15.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK - Free Report) : This shipping company that engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 86.3% over the last 60 days.
Star Bulk Carriers has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.90, compared with 7.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
