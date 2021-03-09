Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for March 9th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 9th:

Bunge Limited (BG - Free Report) : This agribusiness and food company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 21% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.55%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.15%.

 

Costamare Inc. (CMRE - Free Report) : This company that owns and charters containerships has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39.8% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.04%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.67%.

 

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (HOPE - Free Report) : This provider of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.2% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.66%, compared with the industry average of 1.88%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.74%.

 

Moelis & Company (MC - Free Report) : This investment banking advisory firm has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 28% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.02%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.35%.

 

