Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for March 10th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 10th:

Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI - Free Report) : This company that operates as an equipment rental supplier carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Herc Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.68 compared with 3.45 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC - Free Report) : This company that designs, develops, manufactures and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

 

Universal Electronics has a PEG ratio of 0.98, compared with 1.42 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Owens Corning (OC - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composite materials and carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16% over the last 60 days.

 

Owens Corning has a PEG ratio of 0.89, compared with 1.78 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW - Free Report) : This company that provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions carries a Zacks Rank #2, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.

 

Arrow Electronics has a PEG ratio of 0.65, compared with 1.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Published in

construction transportation