Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for March 10th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 10th:

Century Communities, Inc. (CCS - Free Report) : This company that engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 38.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Century Communities has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.12, compared with 10.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF - Free Report) : This provider of various insurance products has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 7.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Fidelity National Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.95, compared with 17.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (BCEI - Free Report) : This oil and natural gas company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 30.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Bonanza Creek Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.19, compared with 18.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Enova International, Inc. (ENVA - Free Report) : This technology and analytics company that provides online financial services has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising almost 9% over the last 60 days.

 

Enova International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.50, compared with 15.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

