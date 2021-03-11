In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 10th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 10th:
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF - Free Report) : This specialty retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32% over the last 60 days.
Abercrombie & Fitch’s shares gained 26.4% over the last one month against the S&P 500’s decline of 0.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY - Free Report) : This company that engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 61.5% over the last 60 days.
Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp’ shares gained 29.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Ovintiv Inc. (OVV - Free Report) : This company that engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Ovintiv’s shares gained 32.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Ternium S.A. (TX - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and processes various steel products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.8% over the last 60 days.
Ternium’s shares gained 18.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
