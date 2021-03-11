We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Bear of the Day: Regis (RGS)
It is easy to beat up on retail nowadays. Not only was the brick-and-mortar industry under pressure from online e-commerce giants, but the pandemic shutdowns made things worse. It is no wonder that the Retail – Miscellaneous industry ranks in the Bottom 32% of our Zacks Industry Rank. Today’s Bear of the Day is a stock in that industry which is also on the wrong side of our Zacks Rank.
Today’s Bear of the Day is Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) Regis (RGS - Free Report) . Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. The company also offers OpenSalon Pro, a cloud-based salon management and point of commerce solution; Supercuts mobile application (app) for check-in and booking services; and Cost Cutters mobile app and website for appointment booking services. It operates its salons primarily under the SmartStyle, Supercuts, Cost Cutters, Roosters, and First Choice Haircutters names. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated 6,923 salons, such as 5,209 franchised salons, 1,632 company-owned salons, and 82 non-controlling ownership salons. It also operates accredited cosmetology schools.
Over the course of the last sixty days, analysts have been cutting their estimates for the current year and next year. The bearish moves have slashed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year from a 76-cent loss to a $1.49 loss. Next year’s number has dropped down from 31 cents to 16 cents.
Analysts looking for stocks within the same industry have a few stocks to choose from. There are at least five stocks in the good graces of the Zacks Rank. Among those are Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) Hibbett Sports (HIBB - Free Report) and Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) Five Below (FIVE - Free Report) .
