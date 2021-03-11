Back to top

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for March 11th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 11th:

MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL - Free Report) : This provider of radiofrequency, high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.4% over the last 60 days.

 

MaxLinear has a PEG ratio of 0.85 compared with 1.99 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB - Free Report) : This retailer of athletic-inspired fashion products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Hibbett Sports has a PEG ratio of 0.73, compared with 2.78 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX - Free Report) : This developer, manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of bedding products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Tempur Sealy has a PEG ratio of 0.83, compared with 3.61 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Flex Ltd. (FLEX - Free Report) : This provider of Sketch-to-Scale services to original equipment manufacturers carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Flex has a PEG ratio of 0.90, compared with 1.31 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

