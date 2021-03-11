We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Shutterstock
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for March 11th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 11th:
MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL - Free Report) : This provider of radiofrequency, high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.4% over the last 60 days.
MaxLinear, Inc Price and Consensus
MaxLinear, Inc price-consensus-chart | MaxLinear, Inc Quote
MaxLinear has a PEG ratio of 0.85 compared with 1.99 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
MaxLinear, Inc PEG Ratio (TTM)
MaxLinear, Inc peg-ratio-ttm | MaxLinear, Inc Quote
Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB - Free Report) : This retailer of athletic-inspired fashion products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.1% over the last 60 days.
Hibbett Sports, Inc. Price and Consensus
Hibbett Sports, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hibbett Sports, Inc. Quote
Hibbett Sports has a PEG ratio of 0.73, compared with 2.78 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Hibbett Sports, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Hibbett Sports, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Hibbett Sports, Inc. Quote
Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX - Free Report) : This developer, manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of bedding products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.6% over the last 60 days.
Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Price and Consensus
Tempur Sealy International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Quote
Tempur Sealy has a PEG ratio of 0.83, compared with 3.61 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Tempur Sealy International, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Tempur Sealy International, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Quote
Flex Ltd. (FLEX - Free Report) : This provider of Sketch-to-Scale services to original equipment manufacturers carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.
Flex Ltd. Price and Consensus
Flex Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Flex Ltd. Quote
Flex has a PEG ratio of 0.90, compared with 1.31 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Flex Ltd. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Flex Ltd. peg-ratio-ttm | Flex Ltd. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential
The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.
Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.
See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>