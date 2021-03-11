Back to top

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 11th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 11th:

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NRIM - Free Report) : This provider of commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.9% over the last 60 days.

 

Northrim BanCorp Inc price-consensus-chart | Northrim BanCorp Inc Quote

 

Northrim BanCorp’s shares gained 30.2% over the last one month against the S&P 500’s decline of 0.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

Northrim BanCorp Inc price | Northrim BanCorp Inc Quote

 

Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS - Free Report) : This processor and distributor of metal products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

 

Olympic Steel, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Olympic Steel, Inc. Quote

 

Olympic Steel’s shares gained 80.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Olympic Steel, Inc. price | Olympic Steel, Inc. Quote

 

Rocky Brands, Inc. (RCKY - Free Report) : This designer, manufacturer, and marketer of footwear and apparel has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25% over the last 60 days.

 

Rocky Brands, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Rocky Brands, Inc. Quote

 

Rocky Brands’ shares gained 29.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

Rocky Brands, Inc. price | Rocky Brands, Inc. Quote

 

Matador Resources Company (MTDR - Free Report) : This independent energy company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

 

Matador Resources Company price-consensus-chart | Matador Resources Company Quote

 

Matador Resources’ shares gained 30.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Matador Resources Company price | Matador Resources Company Quote

 

