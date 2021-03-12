We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for March 12th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH - Free Report) : This provider of specialty chemical solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.5% over the last 60 days.
Ashland Global Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus
Ashland Global Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ashland Global Holdings Inc. Quote
County Bancorp, Inc. (ICBK - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Investors Community Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.3% over the last 60 days.
County Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus
County Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | County Bancorp, Inc. Quote
Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM - Free Report) : This publicly traded international energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 63.8% over the last 60 days.
Exxon Mobil Corporation Price and Consensus
Exxon Mobil Corporation price-consensus-chart | Exxon Mobil Corporation Quote
Markel Corporation (MKL - Free Report) : This company that markets and underwrites specialty insurance products and programs to a variety of niche markets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.2% over the last 60 days.
Markel Corporation Price and Consensus
Markel Corporation price-consensus-chart | Markel Corporation Quote
First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for First Financial Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.6% over the last 60 days.
First Financial Bancorp. Price and Consensus
First Financial Bancorp. price-consensus-chart | First Financial Bancorp. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
