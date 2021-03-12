We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for March 12th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 12th:
Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers and building products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 94.5% over the last 60 days.
Westlake Chemical Corporation Price and Consensus
Westlake Chemical Corporation price-consensus-chart | Westlake Chemical Corporation Quote
Westlake Chemical has a PEG ratio of 0.49 compared with 0.67 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Westlake Chemical Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
Westlake Chemical Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Westlake Chemical Corporation Quote
Hologic, Inc. (HOLX - Free Report) : This company that develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.9% over the last 60 days.
Hologic, Inc. Price and Consensus
Hologic, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hologic, Inc. Quote
Hologic has a PEG ratio of 0.51, compared with 4.26 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Hologic, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Hologic, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Hologic, Inc. Quote
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS - Free Report) : This financial institution that provides range of financial services and carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Quote
Goldman Sachs has a PEG ratio of 0.59, compared with 1.44 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Quote
Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH - Free Report) : This recreational vehicle and outdoor retailer carries a Zacks Rank #2, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 54.7% over the last 60 days.
Camping World Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus
Camping World Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Camping World Holdings Inc. Quote
Camping World Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.25, compared with 1.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Camping World Holdings Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Camping World Holdings Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Camping World Holdings Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
