Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for March 12th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 12th:

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (CUBI - Free Report) : This provider of financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 20.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Customers Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.33, compared with 14.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Vale S.A. (VALE - Free Report) : This producer and seller of iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 41% over the last 60 days.

 

Vale has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.17, compared with 6.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI - Free Report) : This designer, manufacturer, and seller of firearms has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 22.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Smith & Wesson Brands has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.70, compared with 22.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR - Free Report) : This company that engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 30.9% over the last 60 days.

 

HighPoint Resources has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 0.59, compared with 22.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

