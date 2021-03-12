In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 12th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 12th:
Imperial Oil Limited (IMO - Free Report) : This company that explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 79.8% over the last 60 days.
Imperial Oil’s shares gained 27.1% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 0.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO - Free Report) : This company that engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 64.6% over the last 60 days.
EnPro Industries’ shares gained 26.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT - Free Report) : This holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 37% over the last 60 days.
Rocket Companies’ shares gained nearly 25% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
