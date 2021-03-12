Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 12th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 12th:

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO - Free Report) : This company that explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 79.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Imperial Oil Limited Price and Consensus

Imperial Oil’s shares gained 27.1% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 0.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Imperial Oil Limited Price

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO - Free Report) : This company that engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 64.6% over the last 60 days.

 

EnPro Industries Price and Consensus

EnPro Industries’ shares gained 26.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

EnPro Industries Price

Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT - Free Report) : This holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 37% over the last 60 days.

 

Rocket Companies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Rocket Companies’ shares gained nearly 25% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Rocket Companies, Inc. Price

